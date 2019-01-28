Fresh fruit recalled in multiple states due to listeria concerns

Eat your fruits and veggies -- To maximize their metabolism-boosting benefits, enjoy fruits and vegetables in their whole state as much as possible. So munch on an apple instead of applesauce or make a salad with big chunks rather than diced

YONKERS, Ny. - Fresh fruit is being recalled due to Listeria concerns.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York, is recalling 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people might only suffer short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The fruit was distributed in multiple states -- including Michigan -- through small retail establishments and some retail stores. That's according to the FDA. No illnesses have been reported.

The fruit was sold at ALDI, Costco, Walmart and other stores. However, Michigan was not included on those lists. According to the FDA, the fruits were sold at "small retail stores" in Michigan.

There is more information available on the FDA's website.

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile. The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.