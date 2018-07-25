Kraft recalls Taco Bell cheese dip for potential botulism risk

Kraft Heinz has issued a recall for 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip due to the potential risk of botulism.

The FDA said the affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard. This could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date.

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled .

The following products are recalled:

Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip: Package UPC: 021000024490 Case UPC: 21000024490

Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip: Package UPC: 021000024490 Case UPC: 21000066900

No other sizes, varieties or code dates of are included in this recall.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

