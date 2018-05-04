Michigan Kroger stores not affected by ground beef recall

Michigan stores are not affected by a recall of about 35,464 pounds of ground beef that were sold at Kroger, the company confirmed Thursday.

It was recalled after a report that hard blue plastic was found in one of the products.

The beef, produced on March 22, was shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Virginia for sale in stores in those states. Click here for a full list of recalled products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.