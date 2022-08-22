🔒Enter to win an early screening of Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

WDIV Insiders can enter to win tickets to an advance screening of HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs - the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Executive Produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, along with Win Rosenfeld, Dana Gills, Carolina Groppa, Will Greenfield, Lucy Keith, and produced by Daniel Kaluuya through his production company 59% with Rowan Riley & Amandla Crichlow alongside Pinky Promise’s Jessamine Burgum as well as Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Kara Durrett, Matthew Cooper, Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown.

