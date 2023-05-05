🔒 Enter to win an early screening of ‘FAST X’

The end of the road begins.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

WDIV Insiders can enter to win two tickets to an advanced screening Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. in Metro Detroit.

