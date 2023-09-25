🔒 Enter to win 4 tickets to Company the smash hit musical comedy at the Fisher Theatre October 17 – 29!

Insiders can enter to win four tickets to Company, the smash hit musical comedy, at The Fisher Theatre in Detroit this fall!
“Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY “strikes like a lightning bolt. It’s brilliantly conceived and funny as hell.” (Variety). Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America) this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy, at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful, and downright hilarious.”