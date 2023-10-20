🔒 Enter to win an early screening of ‘The Holdovers’

WDIV Insiders can enter to win tickets to our advance screening of THE HOLDOVERS.

From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them -- a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) -- and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

Enter to win a pair of tickets to our advance screening on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. at a later-specified theater in Metro Detroit.

Enter the giveaway below:

Watch the trailer below: