Top Local Stories
Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 8, 2018
Local 4 News at Noon
Apartments flooded after pipe bursts at Riverfront Towers in Detroit
News
Manhunt continues for parents of 4-year-old Michigan girl who died from serious burns
News
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snowy start but warmer temps
Weather
Topgolf breaks ground on first Michigan location; set to open in late 2018
News
NBA Trade Deadline 2018: Detroit Pistons among 'most aggressive' teams in early market
Sports
Ann Arbor barricaded gunman situation: Man in police custody
All About Ann Arbor
Former family cottage of Detroit mayor, Michigan governor Hazen Pingree listed for $850K
Real Estate
Westbound M-14 reopens at I-275
Traffic
Contests
One pair of tickets to dinner and the North American International Auto Show "The Gallery"
One pair of tickets to dinner and the North American International Auto Show “The Gallery” event at Cobo Convention Center Saturday January 13, 2018.
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
© LAKANA
Detroit ranked 7th worst city for bed bugs in 2018; Flint, Grand Rapids…
Off-duty Detroit officer suffers minor injuries in crash on city's west side
Plymouth library hosts events during Ice Festival weekend
Michigan lawmakers can be questioned about straight-party voting ban
Apartments flooded after pipe bursts at Riverfront Towers in Detroit