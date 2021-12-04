This advent calendar is more naughty than nice

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of excitement and wonder that come with opening an advent calendar. The small treats they contain make a single holiday stretch for a whole month, with a bit of fun for each day. Whether advent calendars were your favorite part of Christmas as a child, or you never got them but always wanted one, you can experience the magic as an adult. The 25 Days Of Vices Advent Calendar is an advent calendar with a grown-up twist.

This special edition calendar is a bit more naughty than nice with goodies for grown-ups. Not to ruin any surprises, but your calendar may include handcrafted European spirits, cocktail surprises like espresso martinis, gourmet snacks, and holiday tools, toys, and accessories. Boxes may even contain a certificate for a one-night stay in a luxury boutique hotel in the town of Tequila, Mexico.

Gift your friends, employees, or clients with this box filled with 25 days worth of fun. Get one for yourself and one for those on your gift list to share the excitement of an advent calendar for adults. The box itself is beautiful and sleek with 25 numbered doors that each opens up to a new indulgence. The products that are inside have been featured due to their high quality and the level of care put into making them.

This advent calendar comes from the Vices luxury subscription box brand, which has been featured in Forbes, Maxim, the Los Angeles Times, and on CNN. Enjoy handpicked luxury gifts in a fun and festive box for the rest of December.

Usually priced at $225, the 25 Days Of Vices Advent Calendar is on sale for just $169.99. Rekindle your love for all things Christmas with this whimsical adult advent calendar.

