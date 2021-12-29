These $36 headphones are a compact alternative to bulky gaming headsets

This headset has a bluetooth 5.0 chip for a strong connection without tying you down with wires.

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Video games are best when they’re a truly immersive experience. A good gaming headset helps set the scene, delivering top-quality audio with a built-in mic to talk to teammates. The Lenovo LP6 TWS Bluetooth Gaming Headset combines those features into a compact pair of headphones that fit right into your ears. It’s on sale for an extra 20% off in our Cyber Week Sale, bringing the price down to $35.96 when you use the code CYBER20.

This Lenovo headset is well-equipped to enhance your gaming experience. It has a Bluetooth 5.0 chip for a strong connection without tying you down with wires. The connection works from 8 to 10 meters away so you can move freely and enjoy flexibility. HD low latency delivers enhanced sound while reducing outside noises. The battery life lasts six hours and the charging case adds four to five charging times.

Ad

Communicate with teammates, opponents, and friends with crisp and clear calls. These headphones have a precise pickup with options for dual hands-free calls. They sit comfortably in your ears with a sleek gamer-inspired design. Throw them in your bag or fit them in your pocket to take them with you wherever you go.

Ditch your bulky headphones and opt for this compact, minimalist alternative. Whether you’re playing Halo, Call of Duty or Fortnite, the Lenovo LP6 will make your gaming experience more engaging and fun.

While these headphones are designed with gaming in mind, they work just as well to make work phone calls, watch TV, listen to music while you workout, and whatever else you use headphones for. Upgrade your old earphones with this versatile and stylish pair.

Featured in Tech Week, the Lenovo LP6 TWS Bluetooth Gaming Headset is a great option for gamers looking to add to their audio experience. Snag a pair for yourself for just $35.96 in our Cyber Week Sale when you use the code CYBER20.

Ad

Prices subject to change.