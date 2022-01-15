Get these stylish foldable studio headphones for just $35

Compact and portable, these Multicolor Headphones are also equipped with 90% noise-canceling technology.

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Choosing a set of headphones seems like an easy purchase until you realize how many choices are out there. The process can be overwhelming when you start comparing sound quality, features, price range, and even the color.

Even when you narrow it down, you still have to decide if you want wired, wireless, studio, noise-canceling, over the ear, or in-the-ear headphones.

That’s a lot of decisions that need to be made when you only want to enjoy your favorite music!

If you’re in the market for a new set of headphones but don’t know where to start, check out these spiffy Multicolor Studio Headphones.

Now on sale for a limited time for only $34.99, these studio headphones are not only affordable but also have an amazing sound quality, and they look pretty cool too.

Ad

Compact and portable, these Multicolor Headphones are also equipped with 90% noise-canceling technology, so you can listen to your favorite music wherever you want without being interrupted by noises from the outside world. They also have a convenient SD card slot so you can bring your favorite music along when traveling.

You can check out all the cool features in this video.

These studio headphones come with a 3.5mm audio jack, which makes it easy to hook up to any audio device that has Bluetooth like your cellphone, tablet, laptop, or desk computer.

The battery can last up to nine hours on a full charge but it also comes with a handy rechargeable USB cable in case you need it in a pinch.

If you’re ready to get quality studio headphones at an affordable price, don’t hesitate to take advantage of this deal.

Normally $39, for a limited time you can get the Multicolor Studio Headphones for just $34.99.

Ad

Prices subject to change.