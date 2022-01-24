Work your way toward your best self with some much-deserved self care

Here are thirteen wellness and self-care products that have the power to make your life more relaxing and positive.

The phrase “new year, new you” might feel like a cliche. However, seizing the start of a new year as a reason to focus on yourself is absolutely a good thing. And it can have benefits that last you far beyond January 2022.

Practice positive habits, mindfulness, and self-compassion to find your way to a healthy and happy year. We’ve rounded up thirteen wellness and self-care products that have the power to make your life more relaxing and positive. Give yourself the gift of pleasure, relaxation, and comfort this year.

Empowered Bracelet by Maya J

Give yourself the boost of empowerment and encouragement you deserve with a bracelet that features words of inspiration. This was featured as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things and it is a daily reminder of your worth and potential.

Get the Empowered Bracelet by Maya J for 34% off $38 at $24.99.

Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 4 Anti-Plaque Brush Heads, Travel Case & Charger

Electric toothbrushes don’t need to break the bank. Keep your teeth clean and healthy with the four brushing heads on this rechargeable toothbrush.

Get the Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 4 Anti-Plaque Brush Heads, Travel Case & Charger for 69% off $130 at $39.99.

Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with Cordless Water Flosser & Travel Case

Another great electric toothbrush option, this Amazon’s Choice brush has an average of 4.3 out of 5 star reviews. Enjoy the dual power of this Sonic toothbrush and water flosser.

Get the Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with Cordless Water Flosser & Travel Case for 74% off $279 at $69.95.

Double Link Gold Necklace

This beautiful 18K gold dipped necklace features interlocking circles. The symbol of the necklace represents harmony and wholeness to help you manifest long-lasting positivity.

Get the Double Link Gold Necklace for 16% off $36 at $29.99.

Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask

If “get more sleep” was on your list of New Year’s resolutions, this kit can help you sleep more deeply. The mask will cover your eyes and detect and record snoring when it occurs so you can track your snoring and improve your quality of sleep.

Get the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask for 52% off $199 at $94.99.

Hot/Cool Sonic Vibration Facial & Eye Massager

This tool applies the concept of back massagers to your face. Bring the spa home with you to relax and rejuvenate your face and skin with this massager.

Get the Hot/Cool Sonic Vibration Facial & Eye Massager for 15% off $129 at $110.49.

Ativafit® Indoor Cycle with 35Lb Flywheel

Exercise is essential to your mental and physical health. Work out from the comfort and convenience of your own home with this modern stationary bicycle.

Get the Ativafit® Indoor Cycle with 35Lb Flywheel for 37% of $299 at $188.95.

SymplBrush Starter Kit

Add to your usual routine of brushing and flossing with this Y-shaped automatic toothbrush. Use it to help protect against dental decay and gum disease.

Get the SymplBrush Starter Kit for 10% off $189 at $169.

Bath Pre-Pack (Island, Mountain, & Garden Escape)

Taking a bath is the ultimate form of at-home relaxation. Add calming scents and rejuvenating minerals to your next bath with these bath tea bags.

Get the Bath Pre-Pack (Island, Mountain, & Garden Escape) for 13% of $74 at $63.99.

Amore Beds 15Lb Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets can help soothe anxiety and stress. Experience the power of a gentle hug with this 15-pound, evenly distributed weighted blanket.

Get the Amore Beds 15Lb Weighted Blanket for 36% off $129 at $81.99.

Mixologie Tiny Try Me Perfume Kit (2-Pack)

Try out different fragrances and mix your own scent with this selection of roll-on perfumes. This Amazon’s Choice product has an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 600 customer reviews.

Get the Mixologie Tiny Try Me Perfume Kit (2-Pack) for 13% off $38 at $32.99.

BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System & Aromatherapy Upgrade Bundle

When it comes to sleep, temperature and environment can make a huge difference. Customize your environment to meet your body’s unique needs with this sleep system that was featured on Shark Tank.

Get the BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System & Aromatherapy Upgrade Bundle for 35% of $619 at $399.99.

GhostBed® Luxe 13″ Cooling Mattress

If you like a cool sleeping environment, this mattress is for you. Relax in this double-cooling mattress made with multiple layers of memory foam.

Get the GhostBed® Luxe 13″ Cooling Mattress for 39% off $2,245 at $1,366.99.

Prices subject to change.