Make your Apple AirPods last longer and save 54% on this must-have accessory kit

This accessory kit has everything you need to keep your AirPods safe and comfy and it comes with a dustproof silicone case, carabiner, safety strap and a watch band holder.

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Most of us have a protective case for our iPhones because we want to offer the device as much protection as we but what about our trusty AirPods.

Sure we have the charging case but wouldn’t it be nice to have an extra layer of protection as a precaution since we invested a nice piece of our hard-earned cash into them? If you said yes, check out the Chargeworx 4-Piece Accessory Kit For Apple AirPods now on sale for $22.99 which is more than half off of the original price.

This accessory kit has everything you need to keep your AirPods safe and comfy and it comes with a dustproof silicone case, carabiner, safety strap and a watch band holder.

Ad

The smooth silicone case keeps your Airpods safe from daily dust, bumps, scratches and anything else that might be in its path. If you like to take your AirPods with you on a hike the handy carabiner attaches easily to your belt loop, purse or keys so you don’t have to worry about it falling out of your pocket.

If like to have your AirPods with you when you go to work but need your hands to be free, the nifty magnetic safety strap allows you to safely hang your AirPods around your neck. If working out is your jam, the watch band holder protects your AirPods while you’re at the gym, going for a jog or sneaking in a yoga session at home.

You spend a lot of money on your AirPods so now is a great time to give them the protection that they deserve so you can enjoy them well into the future.

If you’re ready to give your AirPods ultimate protection, the ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch is on sale now for only $22.99. That’s a savings of 54% off the regular price of $49 but it’s only for a limited time.

Ad

Prices subject to change