Learn CPR and basic first aid and be a resource in an emergency

Knowing first aid is kind of like keeping jumper cables in your car. You may never want to need them, but if the situation arises, it’s much better to be prepared. If you want to learn CPR and get acquainted with first aid fundamentals, then it’s time to enroll in a 30-hour CPR & First Aid Course, and this one is on sale for $19 (Reg. $119).

In an emergency situation, knowing even basic first aid could be the difference between life and death, and those basics are where this bundle starts you off. You’ll learn to handle accidents and prevent medical situations from getting worse. You’ll see the standards for helping children when they get hurt while playing. You’ll even learn to provide treatment to life-threatening injuries while you wait for emergency services to arrive. Hopefully your skills are never called upon, but it’s better to be prepared.

Though this bundle won’t stand in for a full formal training, you can still work toward an official certification. All you need to do is study each course and take the exam at the end. If your pass rate is above 55% on each exam, then you can receive a certificate of completion, which of course you can download and keep with you.

These courses are accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards, so you can count on what you’re learning to be up-to-date and reliable. And if you do want to continue your Emergency Medical Services education, most courses from International Open Academy could earn you credits at established academic institutions across the US and internationally.

