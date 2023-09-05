New Lions gear will help you kick off the NFL season in style

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Football season is finally here!

With that in mind, what better to celebrate the arrival of the 2023 NFL season than with an assortment of Detroit Lions gear.

Whether it’s jerseys, shirts, hats or other merchandise, there is lots to choose from through Fanatics.

Below are some highlighted items. Don’t be shy about supporting the Lions!

For early in the season when it’s warm, here’s a T-shirt.

Lions Fanatics branded primary logo team T-shirt - Blue (via Fanatics)

Here’s a shirt with a throwback logo.

Detroit Lions antigua team logo throwback quarter-zip pullover top - white/silver (via Fanatics)

For chillier days, here is a hoodie.

Detroit Lions pullover Hoodie - silver/blue (via Fanatics)

Show your support with this hat!

Detroit Lions fanatics branded trucker unstructured adjustable hat - Gray/White (via Fanatics)

These boots are made for showing your passion for the Lions!

Lions cuce women's cowboy boots - cream (via Fanatics)

Rest easy with this Lions bed set.

Lions 3-Piece full/queen bed set (via Fanatics)

Be the champion fan of the Lions with this WWE legacy belt.

Detroit Lions WWE legacy title belt (via Fanatics)

Go to school or work in style with this backpack.

Lions MOJO ultimate fan backpack (via Fanatics)

Show your support with this wall decor.

Detroit Lions LED XL round wall décor (via Fanatics)

Stay comfortable with these socks.