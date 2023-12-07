Support U-M football’s drive to a national championship with this gear!

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with Fanatics. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

For the third straight year, the University of Michigan is in the College Football Playoff!

Before heading to Pasadena or making plans to watch the Rose Bowl/CFP semifinal game against Alabama from home, support the team and get a holiday gift for a loved one by purchasing some Michigan Wolverines gear!

Whether it’s jerseys, shirts, hats or other merchandise, there is lots to choose from through Fanatics.

Below are some highlighted items. Go Blue!

Check out this hoodie to keep warm!

Michigan Wolverines pullover hoodie - navy (via Fanatics)

If you’re going to the Rose Bowl, walk around California in these shoes!

Michigan Wolverines Nike unisex zoom pegasus 40 running shoe - white (via Fanatics)

How about this spiffy jacket!

Michigan Wolverines zip jacket- Navy (via Fanatics)

Are you a vest person? Then this might interest you!