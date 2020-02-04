Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg to present vision during Detroit visit tomorrow

DETROIT – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will visit Detroit on Tuesday.

Bloomberg will hold an organizing event at The Eastern during his second visit to Michigan. He opened a campaign office in Detroit in December. That office is is state headquarters.

“When Mike is here on Tuesday he will lay out his vision to bring better jobs, safer infrastructure and affordable health care to the communities across Michigan that have been shortchanged by Trump’s failed promises,” said said Michael Kurtz, the Michigan State Director for Mike Bloomberg 2020.

Doors open for the event at noon Tuesday. It is expected to start at 12:30 p.m.

The Eastern is at 3434 Russell Street, Suite 501.