32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

Decision 2020

Warren, Gabbard campaigning in Detroit on Super Tuesday

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Michigan, Primary, Presidential, Detroit, Local, Gabbard, Election, Michigan Elections, Decision 2020, 2020 Presidential Election
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters during a town hall Thursday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Discovery Green in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters during a town hall Thursday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Discovery Green in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are campaigning Tuesday night in Detroit.

The Democratic presidential candidates both are scheduled to appear at Eastern Market. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Michigan’s Presidential Primary Election is Tuesday, March 10.

Read: What your 2020 Michigan primary election ballot will look like on March 10

Meanwhile, 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. It’s the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale. Instead of one state voting at a time, candidates have to focus on contests in every region of the country with all types of voters.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: