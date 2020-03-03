Warren, Gabbard campaigning in Detroit on Super Tuesday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are campaigning Tuesday night in Detroit.

The Democratic presidential candidates both are scheduled to appear at Eastern Market. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Michigan’s Presidential Primary Election is Tuesday, March 10.

Meanwhile, 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. It’s the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale. Instead of one state voting at a time, candidates have to focus on contests in every region of the country with all types of voters.