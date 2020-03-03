What your 2020 Michigan primary election ballot will look like on March 10

A look at what to expect on your Michigan ballot a week from today.

We’re one week away from the Michigan Presidential Primary Election!

Michigan is one of seven states holding primaries on March 10. It’s a closed primary, with 147 delegates up for grabs, of which 125 are allocated based on results.

While the presidential election is the main feature of the March 10 ballot, there are some other things, depending on where you live, that you’ll be deciding on.

Presidential ballot

While many candidates have exited the race for U.S. President (and it could be more after Super Tuesday), they’re still listed on the ballot in most states.

Candidates only “suspend” their campaigns, meaning they aren’t campaigning anymore, but voters can vote for them, if they choose to do so.

The only active Democratic candidates left (as of today, March 3) are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard.

Here’s a look at what the presidential portion of the ballot will look like for every voter:

DIA millage renewal (tri-county only)

If you are voting in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties, you’ll be voting on whether or not to renew the Detroit Institute of Arts millage.

The DIA millage helps fund field trips, programming and offers free general admission to residents in the Tri-County Area.

Here’s what you’ll see on the ballot for the DIA millage, if you’re in those three counties (this particular one is for Wayne County):

Other races

In Southeast Michigan, there are more than 30 communities voting on school and law enforcement bonds millages and funds, including Plymouth-Canton, Southgate, Wyandotte, Birmingham, Farmington, Ferndale, Northville, Pontiac, Flint and Clinton Township.

Washtenaw County residents will be voting to renew a millage for Washtenaw Community College.

Ecorse and Clinton Township are voting on allowing marijuana facilities.

Flint-area voters will be voting to fill Sheldon Neeley place in the State House, District 34. Neeley was elected Flint mayor in November 2019.

Learn more: What to know before voting on March 10 (Check your own sample ballot here)

Already voted absentee? You can change your vote

If you already voted absentee, and you’d like to change your vote because your candidate dropped out, you can do it. A voter can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city of township clerk. Find your local clerk here.

By mail, the deadline to spoil a ballot is Saturday at 2 p.m., and Monday at 4 p.m. in person at a clerk’s office.