Bernie Sanders to visit Detroit, Grand Rapids this week

DETROIT – Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders will be visiting Detroit and Grand Rapids this week ahead of the Michigan Primary.

Sanders will be in Detroit on Friday at the TCF Center, located on Washington Boulevard.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Sanders will also be making a stop in Grand Rapids on Sunday at the Calder Plaza. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the event will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information and to RSVP for either event, click here.

Sanders, alongside former Vice President Joe Biden, is one of the lead nominees for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 Presidential election.

On Super Tuesday, Sanders won his home state of Vermont, California, Colorado and Utah.

His stops come shortly before the Michigan Primary Election on Tuesday, March 10.