Michigan Gov. Whitmer endorses Joe Biden in 2020 presidential race

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has delivered an endorsement in the 2020 presidential race.

Whitmer announced during an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe that she will endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary.

“Joe Biden is someone that I know that is working to protect health care," Whitmer said.

The Michigan Presidential Primary is March 10.

Story is developing.

