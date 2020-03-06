36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Decision 2020

Michigan election results for Macomb County on March 10, 2020

View results from Michigan Primary in Macomb County on March 10, 2020

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: March 10 2020 Michigan Primary Election Results, Macomb County, 2020 Election, Decision 2020, Election Results, Michigan Election, Elections, Michigan Politics, Detroit Institute of Arts, Clinton Township, Macomb County Elections, Center Line
Decision 2020
Decision 2020 (KPRC)

The Michigan Presidential Primary Election is on March 10. You can find results for Macomb County races here.

Voters are deciding on U.S. President, along with other issues including renewal of the Detroit Institute of Arts millage, bond and millages for schools, fire departments and police departments, and more.

Use the list below to find the specific election results you’re looking for. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.

Michigan Statewide Presidential Primary races:

Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal:

Macomb County results:

Find more election results from around Michigan here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: