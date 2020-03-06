Michigan election results for Macomb County on March 10, 2020

The Michigan Presidential Primary Election is on March 10. You can find results for Macomb County races here.

Voters are deciding on U.S. President, along with other issues including renewal of the Detroit Institute of Arts millage, bond and millages for schools, fire departments and police departments, and more.

Use the list below to find the specific election results you’re looking for. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.

Michigan Statewide Presidential Primary races:

Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal:

Macomb County results: