Michigan election results for Wayne County on March 10, 2020
View results from Michigan Primary in Wayne County on March 10, 2020
The Michigan Presidential Primary Election is on March 10. You can find results for Wayne County races here.
Voters are deciding on U.S. President, along with other issues including renewal of the Detroit Institute of Arts millage, bond and millages for schools, fire departments and police departments, and more.
Use the list below to find the specific election results you’re looking for. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.
Michigan Statewide Presidential Primary races:
Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal:
Wayne County results:
- Allen Park Public Schools operating millage
- Crestwood School District operating millage
- Ecorse marijuana facilities proposal
- Gibraltar infrastructure millage
- Grosse Ile Township Schools sinking fund millage
- Lincoln Park police, fire millage renewal
- Northville Public Schools sinking fund millage
- Plymouth-Canton Community Schools improvement bond
- Southgate Community Schools bonding proposal
- Wayne (city) proposals 1-3
- Westland sanitation millage
- Westwood Community Schools sinking fund
- Wyandotte Public Schools sinking fund millage
