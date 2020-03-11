Joe Biden wins Michigan Democratic Primary election

DETROIT – Joe Biden has won the Michigan Democratic Primary.

The Associated Press and NBC News have both called the race. Biden had a double-digit lead on Sen. Bernie Sanders for most of the night since polls closed. This is considered a major blow to Sanders’ campaign as he loses a state that he won in March 2016.

Biden was polling ahead of Sanders in Michigan and had the backing of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The former vice president also had decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday.