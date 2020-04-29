59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Decision 2020

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash announces presidential exploratory committee

Website launched on Tuesday

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, State, National, News, Justin Amash, Politics, Decision 2020, Presidential Race, National Politics, Presidential Election, Michigan Politics
Rep. Justin Amash
Rep. Justin Amash

DETROIT – Michigan Representative Justin Amash launched a website on Tuesday announcing he has formed an exploratory committee for a presidential campaign.

The following is posted on the website:

"We’re ready.

For something new. For a government that secures our rights. For equality before the law. For an end to cronyism. For a government that fulfills its purpose and recognizes its limits. For practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people. For an honest, principled president who will defend the Constitution and put individuals first.

Let’s do this."

READ: Michigan Rep. Justin Amash criticizes Gov. Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: