Michigan Rep. Justin Amash announces presidential exploratory committee

DETROIT – Michigan Representative Justin Amash launched a website on Tuesday announcing he has formed an exploratory committee for a presidential campaign.

The following is posted on the website:

"We’re ready.

For something new. For a government that secures our rights. For equality before the law. For an end to cronyism. For a government that fulfills its purpose and recognizes its limits. For practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people. For an honest, principled president who will defend the Constitution and put individuals first.

Let’s do this."

READ: Michigan Rep. Justin Amash criticizes Gov. Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order