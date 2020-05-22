‘He made a mistake,' Michigan Democratic Party’s Black Caucus chair says about Biden

The Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party’s Black Caucus said Friday Fmr. Vice President Joe Biden should make amends with black voters after a joking remark about who is considered black while on a popular radio show.

“You got more questions, but I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, you ain’t black,” the Biden said to “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne the God.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact… I want something for my community,” Charlamagne responded.

“He should apologize,” MDPBC Chair Keith Williams said before quickly walking back the statement and instead gave some advice to the presumptive nominee. “I’m kind of torn about that. He should just keep it moving, I would just say [speaking as Biden] ‘I didn’t mean any harm and I’m for black people.’”

Biden later apologized for his comment saying, “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier in responding.”

Williams, however said his support for and likely the support of Michigan’s black voters would remain strong, although he did urge Biden to stay away from comments like the one he made.

“He made a mistake. He just has to be more conscience of what he’s saying. He’s got to realize he’s not black. He’s got to stay on point,” Williams said later adding he thought Biden got “caught up in the moment.”

Biden has maintained strong support from black voters across the country and holds a lead over President Donald Trump in recent statewide polling. A lead, Williams said, the Former Vice President would retain “unless Joe Biden does some crazy stuff.” When asked if Biden’s comment fell under that category, Williams said no.

Biden’s comments were however immediately seized by Republicans and Biden-opposers as offensive.

“For a Democrat (sic) Party that attempts to portray itself as the party of tolerance, Biden’s bigoted comments this morning are another reminder that couldn’t be further from the truth," Michgan GOP tweeted out linking to a article about Biden’s remark.

In video online, Senate Candidate John James, who is black, said the Biden’s comment was out of line.

“You challenging me and millions of other people out there on their blackness, descendants of slaves, from you is some seriously condescending, out of touch, bull crap,” James said.

IN response to criticism, Biden campaign advisor Symone D. Sanders, who is also black, said Biden’s comments were meant to set himself apart from Mr. Trump.

“He was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”