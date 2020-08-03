Michigan Primary Election Results for Livingston County on Aug. 4, 2020

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4. You can find results for Livingston County races here.

Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, reporting of results is expected to be slower than in previous elections. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.

Livingston County races:

County-wide races:

Results by community:

Michigan Primary Election Results 2020

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!