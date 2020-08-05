Peter Meijer wins 2020 Republican Primary for Michigan US House District 3

Republican Peter Meijer has won the 2020 Republican primary election for U.S. House Michigan District 3.

Meijer defeated Joe Farrington, Emily Rafi, Tom Norton, and Lynn Afendoulis in Tuesday’s election.

“Tonight, I would like to congratulate Peter Meijer on the big victory in his primary. When Michigan’s 3rd congressional district needed a voice in Washington, Justin Amash turned his back on his constituents. Peter is a conservative veteran who will bring strong, stable, and effective representation to West Michigan – and never turn his back on us,” reads a statement from Michigan GOP Chairman Laura Cox.

On a night that will involve a lot of waiting for results, it's already clear Peter Meijer (grandson of the grocery founder) will head to November as the GOP candidate to replace Independent Justin Amash in MI3. Democrat Hillary Scholten awaits. #MIPrimary — Devin Scillian (@DevinScillian) August 5, 2020

Meijer, who describes himself “a son of West Michigan” and a veteran of the war in Iraq, will now go up against Democrat Hillary Scholten in November.

Scholten ran unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary.

The seat was previously held by former Republican Justin Amash.

