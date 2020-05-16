Michigan congressman Justin Amash drops out of presidential race as third-party candidate

DETROIT – Longtime Michigan congressman Justin Amash is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race as a third-party candidate.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” Amash Tweeted Saturday.

Amash announced he is running for president as a third-party Libertarian candidate during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper earlier this month.

He is a former Republican who left the party and became an Independent after Donald Trump’s election. Amash represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.

