Michigan congressman Justin Amash drops out of presidential race as third-party candidate

Former Republican left party to become an Independent after Donald Trump’s election

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

FILE - In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., listens to debate on Capitol Hill in Washington. The first major third-party candidate is emerging in the contest between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Amash wants to seek the White House as a Libertarian after switching from Republican to independent last July 4 and voting in favor of Trumps impeachment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
DETROIT – Longtime Michigan congressman Justin Amash is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race as a third-party candidate.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” Amash Tweeted Saturday.

Amash announced he is running for president as a third-party Libertarian candidate during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper earlier this month.

He is a former Republican who left the party and became an Independent after Donald Trump’s election. Amash represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.

