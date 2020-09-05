Here’s how to register to vote in Michigan in time for the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3

Before you can vote in the General Election on November 3 in Michigan, you need to make sure you’re registered to vote at your current residential address.

Most Michigan residents who are at least 18 years of age are eligible to register to vote and to vote.

Michigan residents have the option to register to vote on the day of an election -- which, in this case, is Nov. 3. Still, Michigan residents can register to vote online or in person ahead of the election -- especially if they hope to request an absent voter ballot that allows them to vote from home.

How to register to vote in Michigan

Michigan residents can register to vote at any time up to 8 p.m. on Election Day -- in this case, November 3 -- at their city or township clerk’s office. If you choose to register to vote with your local clerk in person after October 30, you will be required to vote the ballot in-person at that time.

If you are registering another way, your completed voter registration application must be received or postmarked by October 19, 2020 in order to vote in the November General Election.

If you move to a new city or township, you must re-register. If you move within a city or township and are already registered to vote, you only need to update your address with the city/township clerk.

If you have a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID you can use the online form to register to vote or update your voter registration address in Michigan.

Voter registration is a 5-step process in Michigan. Click the links below to learn more about each step.

Once you’re officially registered to vote in Michigan, you will be assigned a physical polling location at which you can vote on Election Day. Polls are typically open in Michigan from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Michigan voters also have the option to vote by mail for the presidential election in November using an absent voter ballot. This option is now available to all registered Michigan voters.

How to request an absent voter ballot in Michigan for the 2020 General Election

If you’re registered to vote and hoping to vote absentee in Michigan for the 2020 General Election but have not yet requested an absent voter ballot, don’t worry -- you still have time.

You can apply to receive an absent voter ballot on the state’s website right here. Requests for Michigan absentee ballots must be received by your local clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election -- which would October 30 for the November 3 election.

Michigan voters registered at their current address can request an absentee ballot in person at their local clerk’s office anytime up to 4 p.m. on the day before Election Day -- which is November 2.

Michigan also allows same-day voter registration -- meaning you can register to vote on Election Day. Michigan residents registering to vote, or updating their current address, at their local clerk’s office on November 3 can also request an absent voter ballot at that time.

Note: Michigan voters requesting absent voter ballots in person on November 2-3 must vote the ballot immediately while in the clerk’s office on the day of your visit.

To check on the status of an absent voter ballot application, registered Michigan voters are encouraged to contact their city or township clerk’s office directly.

Absent voter ballots will be mailed out to Michigan voters as early as 40 days before Election Day, which is September 24 for the 2020 General Election.

All completed Michigan absent voter ballots must be received by the voter’s local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on November 3 in order to be counted in the 2020 General Election.

Absent voter ballots can be returned by mail or in person in Michigan as early as 40 days prior to Election Day.

Learn more about voting by mail in Michigan for the 2020 General Election here.