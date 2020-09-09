In Michigan, Joe Biden slams Trump over Woodward book revelation on downplaying virus

WARREN, Mich. – Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden delivered a speech on American jobs in Warren on Wednesday, announcing a plan to incentivize businesses to invest in the U.S.

Biden also responded to the bombshell Washington Post report on Bob Woodward’s new book, which quotes President Trump admitting he purposely downplayed the coronavirus.

“He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months,” Biden said during his speech in Warren. “He failed to do his job on purpose. It was a life and death betrayal of the American people."

“And how many families are missing loved ones at their dinner table tonight because of his failures. It’s beyond despicable. It’s a dereliction of duty. It’s a disgrace," Biden added.

Biden pitched his “Made in America” plan, which includes raising the corporate tax rate, penalties for offshoring jobs, increasing the tax rate on profits from goods made overseas, and a 10 percent tax credit for businesses who invest in domestic jobs.

“So, if your company revitalizes a closed or closing facility here in the United States — like that transmission plant that closed last year — we’ll take care of 10 percent of the investment,” Biden said. “If you reshore jobs that you previously sent overseas, expand your operations in the United States, or increase wages for manufacturing jobs — we’ll make sure that’s an even smarter strategic decision for your company.”

Biden holds a 5-point lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan heading into the final stretch of the 2020 election, a new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows.

In a head to head matchup of likely November 2020 Michigan general election voters, Joe Biden continues to lead Donald Trump by five points, 47 percent to 42 percent. 1 percent choose a third-party candidate. 7.0 percent of voters are undecided.

These numbers remain statistically unchanged from January 2020, which had Biden at 50 percent and Trump at 43 percent -- a 7 point lead. What remains consistent is that Donald Trump’s support level does not move from the 42 percent level of his name identification, his job approval, and his total vote percentage, the poll finds.

