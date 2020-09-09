Joe Biden to speak today in Warren, Michigan

WARREN, Mich. – Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Michigan on Wednesday for a campaign speech.

Biden is scheduled to speak in Warren where he will deliver remarks on his “plan to ensure the future is Made in America by all of America’s workers,” according to his campaign.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for information and coverage.

Biden holds a 5-point lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan heading into the final stretch of the 2020 election, a new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows.

In a head to head matchup of likely November 2020 Michigan general election voters, Joe Biden continues to lead Donald Trump by five points, 47 percent to 42 percent. 1 percent choose a third-party candidate. 7.0 percent of voters are undecided.

These numbers remain statistically unchanged from January 2020, which had Biden at 50 percent and Trump at 43 percent -- a 7 point lead. What remains consistent is that Donald Trump’s support level does not move from the 42 percent level of his name identification, his job approval, and his total vote percentage, the poll finds.

April 20, 2020: Joe Biden praises Michigan’s handling of COVID-19