Decision 2020

Trust Index: Fact checking the Sept. 29 presidential debate

Join us for live fact checking during the first 2020 presidential debate

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Trust Index fights information with local journalism and facts.
The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden is set for Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Tuesday’s debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. It is set to run live from 9:30 to 10 p.m. The moderator will be Chris Wallace of Fox News.

The debate will be live on NBC and online.

Here at ClickOnDetroit, the Trust Index team will be watching and fact checking statements made by the candidates. Reporter Grant Hermes will be your source for fact checking throughout the debate, and in the next presidential debates (Oct. 15 and Oct. 22).

Please join us Tuesday night.

