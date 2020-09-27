76ºF

Decision 2020

Joe Biden delivers remarks following Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

Trump nominated replacement of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saturday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while speaking at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, about the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WILMINGTON, Del. – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered remarks Sunday on the U.S. Supreme Court following President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

This live stream has ended.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ginsburg, a liberal icon. The justice died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer on Sept. 18, according to health officials.

The Trump Administration has pushed for an immediate replacement of Justice Ginsburg, while a number of Americans -- including former Vice President Biden -- are calling for the replacement to occur after the presidential election in November.

Barrett’s potential replacement of Ginsburg would represent the most dramatic ideological change on the Supreme Court in nearly 30 years and cement conservative dominance of the court for years to come.

A judge on the federal appeals court based in Chicago, Barrett and her ideologies significantly contrast those of the late Justice Ginsburg. For example, Barrett has cast votes suggesting she would uphold state abortion restrictions that Ginsburg found violated the Constitution. Barrett has also shown preference for a more expansive interpretation of gun laws, while being critical of the Affordable Care Act -- which Ginsburg has previously supported.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham says he hopes his committee will approve Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court by the week of Oct. 26, setting up a final confirmation vote on the Senate floor one week before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

President Trump and former Vice President Biden are slated to debate on Tuesday night in Ohio.

