Can Biden or Trump change your mind about them during presidential debates? 3 presidential debates on the schedule Preparations take place for the first Presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Are you ready to cast your vote for President?
Perhaps you’ve already done so now that
mail-in voting is fast underway in Michigan.
If you haven’t already cast your ballot, do you think the
series of presidential debates has any chance of changing your mind about either former Vice President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump? Do you think the debates could change anyone’s mind? Take the quick poll, then tell us why: Trust Index: What do you want fact-checked from presidential debate?
