Trump Victory releases statement ahead of first presidential debate

The group Trump Victory released the following statement ahead of Tuesday night’s presidential debate:

"While President Trump continues to put America First and deliver on his promises to the American people, it is finally time for Joe Biden to defend his radical policies and years of failure. During tonight’s debate, the choice could not be clearer that President Trump is the only one on stage fit to lead this country for the next four years.” – Trump Victory Spokesperson Anna Kelly

