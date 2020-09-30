59ºF

Trump Victory releases statement ahead of first presidential debate

A member of the production team uses a cell phone to make images of the hall ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The group Trump Victory released the following statement ahead of Tuesday night’s presidential debate:

"While President Trump continues to put America First and deliver on his promises to the American people, it is finally time for Joe Biden to defend his radical policies and years of failure. During tonight’s debate, the choice could not be clearer that President Trump is the only one on stage fit to lead this country for the next four years.” – Trump Victory Spokesperson Anna Kelly

