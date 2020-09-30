Michigan Democratic Party releases statement before first presidential debate

The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes ahead of Tuesday night’s presidential debate:

"Tonight, Donald Trump will say outrageous things, he will spin, he will deflect, and he will spout egregious lies in pursuit of making this campaign about anything but his attacks on our health care. When you’re watching, you will see a president in Donald Trump who tries to obfuscate what is at stake, and you will see a candidate in Joe Biden who will articulate exactly why Donald Trump is a threat to our working families. We are seeing unprecedented energy and excitement on the ground and we are ready to turn that energy into votes and elect Joe Biden, Gary Peters, and Democrats up and down the ticket in every corner of this state.”

