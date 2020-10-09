Voting absentee in 2020 election? How to find your Michigan drop box

If you’re voting absentee, like more than two million voters are planning to do in Michigan this November, you have many options to submit your ballot.

Related:

Find your local drop box

You can return your completed absent voter ballot by delivering it to your local clerk’s office before the 8 p.m. deadline on November 3. Some offices are even offering ballot “drop boxes” to make returning your ballot easier.

Officials are encouraging voters to hand deliver their completed ballot, as voters can guarantee that their ballot will be received on time and their vote will be counted in the election.

No postage is required to return your Michigan absent voter ballot in person. Remember: The back of the envelope containing the completed absent voter ballot must be signed by the voter or it will not be counted.

Mail your ballot

You can return your completed absent voter ballot by mailing it to your local clerk’s office.

To ensure your ballot is received by the 8 p.m. deadline on November 3, we recommend mailing out your completed ballot at least two weeks before the deadline -- which would be October 20.

Recent delays and funding shortages with the U.S. Postal Service have raised concerns over whether or not mail-in ballots will be returned to clerks' offices on time for the November election. For this reason, we are recommending mailing in your completed absent voter ballot as soon as possible ahead of Election Day.

Postage will be required to return your Michigan absent voter ballot by mail.

How to make sure your ballot isn’t rejected