USPS launches new election site amid ongoing funding crisis

WASHINGTON – As part of its ongoing effort to ensure that voters and election officials have the information they need to successfully use the mail to vote in the November general elections, the U.S. Postal Service has launched a new website.

The USPS recognizes that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options in the upcoming elections and that there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail.

In response, USPS has updated its website to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources.

For domestic voters, the website provides direct links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific resources. For overseas and military voters, the new site provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.