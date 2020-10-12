Gov. Whitmer: State will do ‘everything to keep people safe’ during election

LANSING, Mich. – Another hearing is set in federal court on Tuesday for some of the men charged in the domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer said she believes there could still be serious threats out there, but the state is prepared to keep voters safe on election day.

RELATED: What to know before voting in General Election in Michigan on Nov. 3, 2020

She said the threat of violence against state government is fueled by angry political rhetoric.

“I have always felt safe. I’m protected by the Michigan State Police and they are an incredibly professional organization,” Whitmer said. “I do believe that there are serious threats. Groups like this group, domestic terrorists, are finding comfort and support in the rhetoric coming out in Republican leadership and the White House and our State House. I remain concerned about safety and integrity going up to this election.”

There is much discussion about how long it could take to determine a winner of the United States Presidential election? Will complete vote totals in Michigan be available on election night?

“Michigan will be able to announce results, but we aren’t going to make artificial deadlines by people with political agendas -- we’re going to get it right,” Whitmer said. “It will be soon after polls close -- I’m not going to put a number on it -- but we’re going to get it right. And I want to remind Michiganders that you can vote today. You can go into the clerk’s office and cast your vote today. Every day between now and Nov. 3 is Election Day."

President Donald Trump has made numerous claims of voter fraud and told his supporters to go to polling places to do more than just vote.

“I am urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully because that’s what has to happen,” Trump said during the first debate against Joe Biden. “I am urging them to do it.”

Does that present reason for concern by Whitmer that we could see confrontations, even violence?

“I’m not worried but we are preparing to make sure that we do everything to keep people safe,” Whitmer said. “I know the people of Michigan want to vote. We see how high the stakes are in this election. We’re going to have a historic turn out and we’re going to do it right.”

RELATED: Whitmer plot could affect fight for battleground Michigan

More: Decision 2020 election coverage