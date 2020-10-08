View: Mugshots for 10 of 13 people charged after FBI uncovered plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Federal and state officials have charged 13 people after uncovering a militia plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the Michigan government, FBI agents said.

You can read about the specific details of the entire kidnapping operation here.

Through confidential informants and undercover agents, the FBI gained access to audio recordings, ground messages and secret meetings as the group plotted for months, according to court records.

Five Michigan residents -- Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta -- and Barry Croft, of Delaware, have been charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

You can view mugshots for the five Michiganders below. So far, Local 4 has not received a mugshot for Croft.

Adam Fox (WDIV)

Ty Garbin (WDIV)

Kaleb Franks (WDIV)

Daniel Harris (WDIV)

Brandon Caserta (WDIV)

7 members of militia charged

Officers executed search warrants and arrest warrants in several Michigan locations, including Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township and Waterford Township.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said 19 state felony charges were filed against seven people known to be members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group or associates of the group.

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and a felony firearm violation.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville; Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac; Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell; and William Null, 38, of Shelbyville, were each charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and a felony firearm violation.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith, were each charged with threat of terrorism, gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts and a felony firearm violation.

Providing material support for terrorists acts, threat of terrorism and gang membership are each 20-year felonies. The felony firearm violations come with mandatory two-year prison sentences, to be served consecutively.

Michael Null, William Null and Molitor were arraigned Thursday before Antrim County Magistrate Jessica Allmand. The Nulls are being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, and Molitor is being held in lieu of $250,000 or 10%.

Probable cause conferences for all three are set for 1 p.m. Oct. 14, and preliminary examinations are scheduled for Oct. 21.

Musico and Morrison are expected to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Thursday in Jackson County.

Fix is in custody and is expected to be arraigned in Antrim County.

You can view mugshots for Musico, Morrison, Molitor and the Nulls below. So far, Local 4 has not received mugshots for Bellar or Fix.

Pete Musico (WDIV)

Joseph Morrison (WDIV)

Eric Molitor (WDIV)

Michael Null (WDIV)

William Null (WDIV)

Click here to read more about these 13 people and the charges they’re facing.

U.S. attorneys Andrew Birge and Matthew Schnieder, Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper and FBI assistant special agent in charge Josh Hauxhurst joined Nessel for the news conference.

You can watch Nessel’s full news conference below.