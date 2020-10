(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – United States Vice President Mike Pence will host a “Make America Great Again” campaign event in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

The event will take at Lacks Enterprises at 12:30 p.m.

The event takes place a few days before an event in Muskegon Saturday where President Donald Trump will speak.

The event can be watched live in the video player below.

HOW TO VOTE