President Trump to visit Muskegon on Saturday, Oct. 17

President Donald Trump is set to visit Muskegon on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement at FlyBy Air, according to his campaign.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

There are just 20 days to go until the 2020 presidential election and Michigan is starting to see somewhat of a shift.

It all has to do with who is making campaign stops and how many ads people are seeing on TV. The big question is: Is Michigan still in play in the presidential election?

This week Eric Trump is in Oakland County, Vice President Mike Pence is in Grand Rapids and the Trump campaign has re-upped its ad buy in Metro Detroit.

Polls in Michigan have steadily shown Biden ahead, ranging from five to eight points.

