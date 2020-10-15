Biden to campaign in Detroit, Southfield Friday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will return to Michigan on Friday, stopping in Southfield and Detroit, according to his campaign.

The former vice president is scheduled to attend an event in Southfield around 2:30 p.m., where he will deliver remarks on “protecting and expanding access to affordable health care,” a press release reads Thursday.

Biden is also scheduled to attend a voter mobilization event in Detroit at about 6:20 p.m. He is expected to encourage Michigan voters to voter early in person for the presidential election.

The exact locations of Biden’s stops on Friday have not yet been released. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit as we provide updates on this developing story.

Biden and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are both scheduled to host simultaneous town hall events Thursday night in lieu of a previously-scheduled presidential debate. Trump backed out of plans for the presidential debate originally scheduled after debate organizers said it would be held virtually following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

