Watch live: Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care in Southfield, Mich.

Democratic nominee is back in Michigan

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2020, file photo supporters watch as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Las Vegas drive-In campaign event at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas. The overwhelming majority of voters believe the nation is deeply divided over its most important values and many have doubts about the health of the democracy itself, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Democratic nominee Joe Biden is making a campaign stop today in Southfield, Mich., to deliver remarks on expanding access to health care.

Watch live here at 2:30 p.m.:

Biden is also scheduled to attend a voter mobilization event in Detroit at about 6:20 p.m. He is expected to encourage Michigan voters to voter early in person for the presidential election.

Trump to visit Muskegon on Saturday

President Donald Trump is set to visit Muskegon on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement at FlyBy Air, according to his campaign.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

