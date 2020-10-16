Watch live: Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care in Southfield, Mich.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is making a campaign stop today in Southfield, Mich., to deliver remarks on expanding access to health care.

Watch live here at 2:30 p.m.:

Biden is also scheduled to attend a voter mobilization event in Detroit at about 6:20 p.m. He is expected to encourage Michigan voters to voter early in person for the presidential election.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Muskegon on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement at FlyBy Air, according to his campaign.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.