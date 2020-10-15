Watch live streams: Biden and Trump hold simultaneous town halls

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are both holding town halls on Thursday night.

The two will take questions in different cities on different networks: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia. This is happening after Trump backed out of plans for a presidential debate originally scheduled for the evening after debate organizers said it would be held virtually following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Both town halls are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the Trump town hall stream here:

Watch the Biden town hall here: