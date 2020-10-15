Watch live: Joe Biden participates in ABC News town hall in Philadelphia

ABC News is hosting a live town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, moderated by George Stephanopoulos, on Thursday night.

President Donald Trump is participating in a simultaneous town hall Thursday night on NBC.

Watch the Biden town hall here beginning at 8 p.m.:

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.

The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia. Trump backed out of plans for the presidential faceoff originally scheduled for the evening after debate organizers shifted the format to a virtual event following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

As the pace of the campaign speeds up in its final weeks, the two candidates first are taking care of other electoral necessities Thursday: Trump has a midday rally in battleground North Carolina, and Biden is raising campaign cash at a virtual event.

