14 days until November election: Here’s what to know in Michigan

The November General Election is just two weeks away.

We have a guide here for what to expect on election day itself: What to know before voting in General Election in Michigan on Nov. 3, 2020

Monday was the deadline to register online to vote for the Nov. 3 general election. Eligible Michigan citizens can register online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mail if it was postmarked by Monday’s date.

If someone has not yet registered after Monday’s deadline they may still register in person at their city or township clerk’s office through Election Day with a document verifying their residency. They can also apply for and return an absent voter ballot at the clerk’s office in the same trip, according to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office.

Mail-in voting well underway

It’s likely you’ve already voted by now if you’re doing. A Michigan absent voter ballot can be returned by mail to your local clerk’s office so long as it is received by 8 p.m. on November 3. Postage is required for this option.

Michigan absentee ballots can also be returned by dropping them off at your local clerk’s office or drop box (if available) by 8 p.m. on November 3. No postage is required for this option.

Click here to learn more about voting by mail in Michigan for the 2020 General Election.

Can I wear election-related clothing to the polls?

If you are going to vote in person on Nov. 3, remember Michigan has prohibited the practice of displaying election-related materials at the polls for decades. This includes clothing and buttons as well as materials such as pamphlets, fliers and stickers. You cannot display such items in the polling place or within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling place. If you go to the polls with a shirt or button bearing election-related images or slogans, you will be asked to cover or remove it.

Election results

Ideally, we’ll have election results as early as 9 p.m. Nov. 3. We’ll have live coverage that night, following the results closely.

