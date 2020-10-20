46ºF

Decision 2020

LIVE STREAM: Benson holds press conference on Michigan election, absentee voting

More than 1.5 million have already voted

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will host virtual press conference to discuss Election Day, share new absentee ballot request and return numbers, and answer elections-related questions from the press.

Watch the live event at 10:30 a.m. in the video player above.

The November General Election is just two weeks away.

We have a guide here for what to expect on election day itself: What to know before voting in General Election in Michigan on Nov. 3, 2020

More: 14 days until November election: Here’s what to know in Michigan

