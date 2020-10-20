LIVE STREAM: Benson holds press conference on Michigan election, absentee voting

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will host virtual press conference to discuss Election Day, share new absentee ballot request and return numbers, and answer elections-related questions from the press.

Watch the live event at 10:30 a.m. in the video player above.

The November General Election is just two weeks away.

ClickOnDetroit has been here every step of the way in 2020, and you can count us for election coverage and results through the end of the year.

We have a guide here for what to expect on election day itself: What to know before voting in General Election in Michigan on Nov. 3, 2020

More: 14 days until November election: Here’s what to know in Michigan