Decision 2020

General Election results for Michigan U.S. House District 14 on Nov. 3, 2020

Brenda Lawrence seeks re-election

Rep.Brenda Lawrence
Rep.Brenda Lawrence (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Michigan U.S. House District 14 here.

(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).

U.S. House District 14 - Michigan

Candidate
Votes%
Brenda Lawrence *(D)
00%
Robert Patrick (R)
00%
Clyde Shabazz (G)
00%
Philip Kolody (W)
00%
Lisa Gioia (L)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 0)

Find more election results and news on the Decision 2020 page.

